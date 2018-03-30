Monrovia Council: Tattoo Regulations; Homeless Response; Etc.
At a 4:30 p.m. study session on Tuesday, April 3, the City Council will review tattoo regulations for Old Town. https://goo.gl/BHnmVX
Then at 5:30 it will discuss "Possible Homeless Response Regulations." https://goo.gl/j4J5et
At its regular 7:30 p.m. meeting (https://goo.gl/iFLMbu) the council will consider participating in the "National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation," a contest among cities to see which can save the most water. https://goo.gl/yP6fS7
And it will consider a Mills Act Contract for an historic landmark house at 310 Wildrose Avenue. The contract gives the property owner a tax break in return for maintaining the property in an historic state. https://goo.gl/5inpwR
- Brad Haugaard
