News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Council: Tattoo Regulations; Homeless Response; Etc.


At a 4:30 p.m. study session on Tuesday, April 3, the City Council will review tattoo regulations for Old Town. https://goo.gl/BHnmVX

 Then at 5:30 it will discuss "Possible Homeless Response Regulations." https://goo.gl/j4J5et

At its regular 7:30 p.m. meeting (https://goo.gl/iFLMbu) the council will consider participating in the "National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation," a contest among cities to see which can save the most water. https://goo.gl/yP6fS7

And it will consider a Mills Act Contract for an historic landmark house at 310 Wildrose Avenue. The contract gives the property owner a tax break in return for maintaining the property in an historic state. https://goo.gl/5inpwR

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)