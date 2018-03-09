Block Party and Unveiling of First 'Neighborhood Treasure'
Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) will host a block party this Saturday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church (925 S. Shamrock) with family fun, games, and prizes, and to teach people about city services. Also, MAP, with the Art in Public Places program, will debut Neighborhood Treasures, a new program designed to highlight unsung Monrovia heroes. The first art treasure will honor Lieutenant Colonel Allen Allensworth. Contact Ariel Tolefree-Williams at 932-5563 for party details.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment