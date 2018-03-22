News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Planned Parenthood at Clifton Middle School
KABC had a report on people being upset about Planned Parenthood attending a school resource fair at Clifton Middle School. The school district said it's going to keep a closer eye on things.
https://goo.gl/93FwKL
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/22/2018
