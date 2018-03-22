News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Planned Parenthood at Clifton Middle School


KABC had a report on people being upset about Planned Parenthood attending a school resource fair at Clifton Middle School. The school district said it's going to keep a closer eye on things. https://goo.gl/93FwKL

- Brad Haugaard
