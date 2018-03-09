Monrovia School District to Consider Anti-Bullying Program

At its March 14 meeting (agenda) the Monrovia Board of Education will, among other things, consider a Memorandum of Understanding between the LA County Department of Mental Health and Monrovia School District for the implementation of the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program.
Olweus says that, "The Olweus Bullying Prevention Program (OBPP) is the most researched and best-known bullying prevention program available today. With over thirty-five years of research and successful implementation all over the world, OBPP is a whole-school program that has been proven to prevent or reduce bullying throughout a school setting." Staff report.
