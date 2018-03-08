Monrovia Police: Drunk Red Light Runner Busted; Throwing Chairs in a Bar; Boy Hits Mom in Face; Another Tire Thief; Etc

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 1-7. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 431 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
March 1 at 1:49 a.m., an officer was extra patrolling a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado, when he saw a vehicle with a shattered window. The officer was able to locate the owner, who advised a remote control was stolen from inside the vehicle that opens the gate to the parking structure. This investigation is continuing. Traffic Collision with Injuries March 1 at 6:57 a.m., a vehicle collided into the back of another vehicle during morning rush hour traffic at the intersection of Monterey and Huntington. One of the drivers alleged they had pain from the collision, but no injuries were visible. The driver who was at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Residential Burglary
March 1 at 13:46 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of N. Sutter Creek. While the resident was away, someone shattered the rear balcony glass door and gained entry to the home. Nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
March 1 at 2:15 p.m., a driver called police to report a hit and run collision in the 300 block of E. Huntington. The driver was traveling west on Huntington and a light blue vehicle collided into their vehicle. The caller pulled over to the right in a safe location as required by law; however, the other vehicle continued driving and did not stop. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 1 at 2:34 p.m., the owner of a vehicle reported his gray Honda Accord had been stolen from a business parking lot in the 300 block of W. Huntington while he was inside shopping. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. This investigation is continuing.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
March 1 at 4:43 p.m., an officer was on patrol the 1800 block of S. Peck, when she saw a vehicle travel through an intersection against a red light signal. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the driver. She could smell alcohol coming from the driver’s breath, so field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Battery
March 1 at 9:24 p.m., two brothers were fist fighting in the 300 block of E. Lemon, when one of them picked up a stick and began hitting the other with it. The one who had been hit with the stick ran to the police department to report the battery. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 1 at 2:23 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of S. Ivy when he saw a female stumbling in the middle of Foothill Blvd. He stopped the female and determined she was too intoxicated to care for her own safety. She was arrested for public intoxication.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 2 at 10:12 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1300 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject who he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The officer stopped the subject and arrested him for the warrant.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
March 2 at 3:55 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling the 200 block of Oaks when they saw a male subject who they knew to be wanted by the Monrovia Police Department for felony fraud. The subject was stopped and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
March 2 at 4:37 pm., a resident in the 1800 block of Estrella returned home from work and discovered their house had been burglarized. Officers responded and found a rear window to the home had been shattered, which is how the suspects gained entry. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 2 at 10:52 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose, when they saw a male subject they recognized. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The officers stopped the subject and took him into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 3 at 12:01 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped for the vehicle code violation and when the officer approached, he could smell alcohol on the driver’s breath. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Battery / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
March 3 at 1:35 a.m., officers responded to a call from a bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle because one of their patrons was intoxicated and throwing chairs. One of the chairs was thrown at the bartender and another struck a customer, damaging the chair. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 3 at 7:27 a.m., the owner of a silver Toyota RAV reported his vehicle had been stolen from the 600 block of W. Colorado. He had parked it on the street in front of his house the night before. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
March 3 at 4:35 p.m., a motorist was driving through a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and stopped for a female subject crossing in front of him, walking at a slow pace. As soon as she cleared the car, the motorist began to drive forward. The female subject began yelling at him. The motorist found a parking space and exited his vehicle, at which time a friend of the female’s approached and hit him in the face. The suspect fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 3 at 9:23 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling the 2000 block of S. California when they saw a male subject who they recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The officers stopped the subject and took him into custody.
Petty Theft
March 3 at 10:52 p.m., the owner of a vehicle discovered someone had entered his vehicle, rummaged through it and took his guitar from inside. He had parked his vehicle on the street in the 800 block of W. Walnut earlier that day and left it unlocked. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 3:02 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of W. Duarte when he saw a suspicious parked vehicle. As he approached to investigate, he discovered it was occupied. A computer check revealed the occupant had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 3:42 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1700 block of S. Magnolia when he saw a male subject lying on the ground. The officer stopped to see if the subject needed medical assistance and found he was just sleeping. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody for the warrant.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 10:31 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 600 block of E. Huntington when he saw a vehicle in front of him accelerating at a high rate of speed. The officer paced the vehicle to confirm the speed, then conducted a traffic stop for the driving violation. When the officer approached the driver, he could smell alcohol coming from his breath. The officer conducted field sobriety tests, then arrested the driver for DUI.
Shoplifting
March 5 at 12:49 p.m., a subject took several boxes of power tools from a store in the 700 block of W. Huntington, then fled the store without paying for the merchandise. Officers responded and searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 5 at 1:43 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain, took a motorized leaf blower and ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. He entered a vehicle that was waiting for him outside the store and fled the area. Officers searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 5 at 2:52 p.m., a petty theft was reported in the 200 block of N. Magnolia. The victim walked outside to his car and discovered someone had entered and ransacked the vehicle. He had parked and left his car unlocked the night before. The suspect took an iPhone from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
March 5 at 7:03 p.m., the mother of a twenty-year-old male subject reported that her son had just hit her in the face and then fled their home in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower. Officers responded and searched the area for the suspect; however, were unable to locate him. The victim was offered medical assistance. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drugs – Suspect Arrested
March 5 at 10:26 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the1100 block of E. Huntington regarding one of the guests screaming inside his hotel room. When the officers arrived, they contacted the subject and saw methamphetamine in plain sight inside the room, which the guest admitted was his. The subject was arrested for possession of the drugs.
Vehicle Burglary
March 6 at 8:29 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of Genoa. The victim walked outside his home to his truck and discovered someone had shattered one of the truck windows during the night. Several tool boxes full of plumbing tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 6 at 12:08 p.m., the owner of a business in the 200 block of S. Myrtle arrived at work and discovered someone had stolen their exterior video surveillance cameras and damaged the electrical box to the business. When officers reviewed the video recording from inside the store, they saw that a male subject, who appeared to be homeless, stole the cameras.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 4:20 p.m., a vehicle collided into another vehicle in the intersection of Magnolia and Lemon. When officers arrived, they discovered one of the drivers appeared intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the subject was arrested for DUI.
Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 9:24 p.m., a 77-year-old female resident living in the 600 block of E. Walnut reported her 43-year-old son had just pushed her to the ground and slapped her face. She said this was not the first time he had hit her. Officers arrived and, after further investigation, arrested the suspect.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 10:44 p.m., a vehicle collided into a light pole at the corner of Duarte and Pilgrim. Officers responded and located the driver standing next to his car. The officers noticed the driver had signs of intoxication, so field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Commercial Burglary / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 2:37 a.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject inside the property of a car dealership in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock. The caller saw the subject throwing tires from the dealership over a wall. Officers arrived, located the subject and, after investigating, arrested him for commercial burglary. The subject also had a warrant for his arrest.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 4:27 p.m., a subject who had a no-trespassing authorization form signed against him from the owner of a property in the 900 block of W. Duarte was found to be on the property again in violation of the order. The subject had been previously warned to stay off the property, so he was taken into custody for trespassing.
