Clemson the Guinea Pig Awaits Adoption
Clemson (A452150) is an adoptable adult male guinea pig. Clemson and his brother Syracuse were abandoned in a box in front of our adoptions office. They appear to be in good health and ready for a new home. As you might have guessed from his name, Clemson is part of our March Madness "Sweet 16" adoption tournament. His adoption fee is waived thanks to generous sponsors.
The normal adoption fee for guinea pigs is $10. Stop by our Shelter Shop on the way home to get your guinea pig pellets, treats and timothy hay.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment