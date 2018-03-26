Spring Fundraiser, 'Anchors Away', at Mayflower Elementary School April 28
Mayflower Elementary's PTA will hold an Anchors Away Family Fun Night on April 28, 4 p.m.-8pm. This Pirate theme event will include games, music, bingo, food trucks, silent auction and more. The school is at 219 N. Mayflower Ave.
Landlubbers of all ages are invited to help celebrate, as the school sets sail into Spring to raise funds to enhance children's education. "Money from this event will assist with literacy programs, afford to send children on field trips and assist with ensuring classrooms have needed supplies" said Faith Mellinger, Mayflower PTA president." We invite all the community to help their local school by joining us on this special night," she added.
Pre-event donations of $8 per person include unlimited rides, games, and bingo can be made through Eventbrite at
www.eventbrite.com/e/mayflower-family-fun-night-tickets-440-2463553?ref=estwevent
Or, at the Friday Monrovia Street Fair during the month of April. Tickets will also be available at the door.
A suggested donation per person at the door is $5 and cost for unlimited rides will be $10. Bingo is $20. Children under the age of 5 are free. Food and other activities are not included in either entrance donation.
Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information, to give a donation or to learn more about how you can support Mayflower PTA, visit the Mayflower PTA Facebook page at Mayflower PTA.
- Brad Haugaard
