Monrovia Police: Sleeping Driver Causes Accident; Thieves Steal Light Bulbs; Ex-Boyfriend Busts Window; Not Sick, Drunk; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 22-28. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 445 service events, resulting in 85 investigations.
Vandalism
March 22 at 9:02 a.m., employees of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington arrived to work and discovered someone had broken the building’s front glass window sometime during the night. Nothing was taken from inside the store. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 22 at 9:57 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cypress walked outside his home to his car and attempted to drive to work, but his vehicle would not start. He discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter off of his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 22 at 3:05 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Acacia discovered someone had rummaged through his unlocked car, which was parked on the street in front of his house. The suspect stole a laptop and the car stereo. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 12:03 p.m., a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject had removed merchandise from a shelf and left without paying. Officers located the subject near the store and took custody of him after he was placed under private persons arrest by a store employee. The merchandise was returned to the store.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 23 at 1:30 p.m., a driver fell asleep at the wheel and collided into another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain and Huntington. The vehicle that was struck was pushed into two additional cars, causing more damage. One of the passengers was unconscious and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 4:06 p.m., a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject in front of their store disrupting business. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had several warrants for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 10:09 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 24 at 10:18 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Nido walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had stolen his silver Toyota Prius. He had parked it in front of his house the previous night. This investigation is continuing.
Disturbing Subject
March 24 at 11:52 a.m., a male subject was in front of a store in the 900 block of W. Duarte causing a disturbance. Employees of the store called police and reported he was disrupting their business and was refusing to leave the private property. When officers arrived, the subject left the property. He was notified by store employees that if he returned he would be arrested for trespassing.
Weapon Violation / Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 4:13 p.m., residents in the 500 block of Los Angeles reported a male subject made criminal threats toward them while brandishing a knife. Officers arrived and located the male. After further investigation, he was arrested for the weapon violation and making criminal threats.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 12:58 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1200 block of S. Magnolia when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He stopped the vehicle and approached the driver. The driver appeared intoxicated, so field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 2:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of S. Myrtle when he heard a female screaming. He located the subject sitting in a parked car still screaming. He asked if she needed help, but she did not. He found her to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for her own safety. She was arrested for public intoxication.
Petty Theft of Package
March 25 at 6:21 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista reported a male subject had just stolen a package of light bulbs that had just been delivered to her front porch. The suspect fled the area after taking the package. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 7:45 p.m., a female subject entered a clothing store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and concealed merchandise inside her purse, then left the store without paying. She was stopped outside the store by employees and the police were called. Officers arrived and after an investigation, arrested the subject.
Traffic Collision / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 2:41 p.m., an officer responded to a non-injury traffic collision that had just occurred at the intersection of Myrtle and Central. The officer completed an investigation to determine who was at fault. During the investigation, a computer check revealed one of the drivers had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery / Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
March 26 at 9:08 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Nido reported her live-in boyfriend pushed her to the ground while he was holding their six-month-old baby. Officers arrived and after an investigation, arrested the male subject.
Vandalism / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 1:19 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Olive heard the front window to her house break, so she looked outside and saw her ex-boyfriend on her front lawn. He began banging on her front door and trying to enter the home, so she called the police. Officers arrived and located the male subject in front of the house. They found him to be heavily intoxicated. After an investigation, officers arrested the subject.
Vandalism
March 27 at 9:44 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Encino walked outside her home to go to work and discovered someone had vandalized her car sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 27 at 10:02 a.m., the owner of a restaurant in the 400 block of S. Myrtle arrived to work and discovered someone had stolen two light bulbs from the back patio of the business during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 27 at 10:43 a.m., the owner of a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle returned to his car after shopping for two hours. She discovered someone had forced entry into the car and taken her cosmetics. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
March 27 at 3:30 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Poppy returned to his house and discovered someone had burglarized the home. The suspect had entered the home through a sliding glass door. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
March 27 at 6:20 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of E. Lemon returned home and found his house had been burglarized sometime during the day. The suspects entered his home through an unlocked kitchen window. It is unknown what was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 27 at 8:57 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Duarte walked outside his home and discovered someone had entered his vehicle and ransacked it. His U.S. Passport had been stolen. He had left his vehicle parked and unlocked a half hour prior to discovering the theft. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 1:08 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw two subjects sitting at a park bench. One of the subjects looked ill, so the officer stopped to see if they needed help. They were found to be heavily intoxicated and not able to care for their own safety, so they were arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 28 between 8:55 a.m. to 7:10 p.m., there were five vehicle burglaries reported to have occurred sometime during the previous night in the 300 block of N. Canyon, 100 block of N. Melrose, 200 block of E. Olive, and 700 S. Mayflower. In four of the incidents, a window was shattered to gain entry. The fifth vehicle was entered by unknown means. A duffle bag, tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from the vehicles. The investigations are continuing.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 10:21 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Montana looked outside their home and saw a male subject in the front yard who they had obtained a restraining order against. The police arrived and contacted the subject. After an investigation was conducted, the subject was arrested for violation of the restraining order.
Vandalism
March 28 at 5:27 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Linwood returned home from work and discovered someone had thrown a rock through his sliding glass door. No entry into the home was made. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment