Duarte Elks Honors Monrovia Student
The Duarte Elks Lodge has awarded Monrovia resident and Bosco Tech senior Grayson Wade its "Most Valuable Student Scholarship."
Grayson annually organizes a community-wide drive to gather gift-filled shoeboxes for the Samaritan's Purse global Operation Christmas Child efforts. To date, he has been instrumental in contributing more than 3,700 fully-stocked boxes and raising more than $38,000 in shipping costs since he began his efforts eight years ago.
Grayson has also served as president of Bosco Tech's National Honor Society chapter, is a Bosco Tech Ambassador, and has earned the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout ranking. https://goo.gl/jzom2z
- Brad Haugaard
