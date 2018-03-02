News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at London Gastropub



Lunch at London Gastropub, on the west side of Myrtle just south of Lime. I got the Pozole soup for $8 (just the thing for a rainy day) and an iced tea for $2.50. Nice, thick soup and lots of it. 

- Brad Haugaard 
