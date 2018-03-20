Cody - A Nice Dog Who Needs a Home

Cody’s adoption fee is reduced to $100 because he has earned his blue ribbon (he knows his “sit,” “down,” and “stay” commands.) The regular adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home. Cody also qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors program, waiving his adoption fee for adopters age 60 and over.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
**Beginning March 22, the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is hosting a fee-waived “Sweet 16” adoption event to celebrate the 2018 NCAA March Madness Tournament. Learn more about adopting a pet or sponsoring a pet adoption at pasadenahumane.org/marchmadness.
Source: Pasadena Humane Society, which serves Monrovia.
- Brad Haugaard
