AeroVironment Sells Drones To Canadian Navy; Xencor Has Fourth Quarter Loss
~ The the Royal Canadian Navy has acquired the Puma II AE, a maritime mini unmanned drone, made by Monrovia-based AeroVironment. The drone will be used aboard RCN Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels. https://goo.gl/rRjkrA
~ The biotech firm, Xencor Inc., of Monrovia, has reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter, or 25 cents a share. However, it lost less than analyst had expected. https://goo.gl/tzGDdD
- Brad Haugaard
