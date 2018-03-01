News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

AeroVironment Sells Drones To Canadian Navy; Xencor Has Fourth Quarter Loss


~ The the Royal Canadian Navy has acquired the Puma II AE, a maritime mini unmanned drone, made by Monrovia-based AeroVironment. The drone will be used aboard RCN Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels. https://goo.gl/rRjkrA

~ The biotech firm, Xencor Inc., of Monrovia, has reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter, or 25 cents a share. However, it lost less than analyst had expected. https://goo.gl/tzGDdD

- Brad Haugaard
