Monrovia's JFed Players to Present 'She Loves Me'
The JFed Players' Spring 2018 production of She Loves Me, opens on May 12th, 8 p.m., at Porticos Art Space in Pasadena. She Loves Me takes place in Budapest in the 1930s, and focuses on two employees of a perfume shop, Georg and Amalia, who bicker constantly with each other at work, unaware that they are each other's secret pen pal. She Loves Me is based on the 1937 play Parfumerie by the Hungarian playwright Miklós László, which also inspired the motion pictures, The Little Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail. A collaboration between composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, She Loves Me immediately preceded their smash hit, Fiddler on the Roof. Come and see this charming show. Performance dates and times:
Saturday, May 12th and 26th, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 13th and 27th, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 17th and 24th, 7:30 p.m.
Porticos Art Space
2033 E. Washington Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91104
More information can be found here or by contacting the Monrovia-base Jewish Federation of the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys at 445-0810.
Source: Press release from Jewish Federation
- Brad Haugaard
