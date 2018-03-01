News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's SuitBots Raising Funds to Attend Super Regionals
As they did last year, Monrovia High School's SuitBots robotics team has again qualified to attend the Super Regionals, and needs money to get there. Miriam Childers, Monrovia Robotics Volunteer Coordinator, said the team participated in the Championship, among 50 of the top Southern California teams, 10 of which advanced to Super Regionals. At the Championship the SuitBots robot had connectivity issues throughout the morning, but they were able to fix it by semi-finals time, where they shined. She said, "These kids show true resilience, never giving up, working the problems and giving it their all. They ended up medaling, earning the Connect Award."
The team only has about a week to raise the funds to get to Spokane Washington, so if you'd like to help, ere's their gofundme link: https://www.gofundme.com/suit-bots-2018
- Brad Haugaard
