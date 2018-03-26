News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Reader Survey: Who Serves the Best Burger in Monrovia?
A reader wrote a few days ago to ask where to find the best burger in Monrovia. Hmm. Good question. I thought I'd ask you. Click
here
to answer this one-question survey. (And my apologies if I missed a restaurant.)
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/26/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment