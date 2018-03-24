Monrovia Women Invited to Arcadia Woman's Club
Monrovia women are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Arcadia Woman's Club on Wednesday, April 4 at 11 a.m. in its clubhouse, 324 S. First Ave., Arcadia. The meeting will have a baby shower theme with attendees encouraged to bring baby layette items to benefit the Pregnancy Help Center of San Gabriel Valley. Along with games, prizes and cake associated with a baby shower, the meeting will include a social time, business meeting and luncheon, for $15. Reservations may be made with Linda Mokler at 287-0261. More about the club at www.arcadiawomansclub.org.
- Brad Haugaard
