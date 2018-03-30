Readers Choice: The Best Burger in Monrovia

The readers have spoken. The best burger in Monrovia is at 38 Degrees, with 15.3% of the vote. Followed as close seconds by Jake's Roadhouse and Jim's Burger, with 13.6% of the vote, each. I agree with the result, but wonder how it might have turned out if we had asked what is the best burger for under $8. But, yeah, the 38 Degrees burger is pretty amazing!
|Rank
|Restaurant
|Votes
|1
|38 Degrees
|9
|2
|Jake's Roadhouse
|8
|2
|Jim's Burger
|8
|3
|1776
|6
|3
|Mooya
|6
|4
|Burger Basket
|3
|4
|Sena
|3
|4
|T Burger
|3
|5
|JB Burger
|2
|5
|Monrovian
|2
|5
|Smash Burger
|2
|6
|Chili's
|1
|6
|Elements
|1
|6
|London Gastropub
|1
|6
|Nano Cafe
|1
|6
|T Phillips
|1
|6
|Tommy's
|1
|6
|Troys Donut and Burger
|1
- Brad Haugaard
