Readers Choice: The Best Burger in Monrovia


The readers have spoken. The best burger in Monrovia is at 38 Degrees, with 15.3% of the vote. Followed as close seconds by Jake's Roadhouse and Jim's Burger, with 13.6% of the vote, each. I agree with the result, but wonder how it might have turned out if we had asked what is the best burger for under $8. But, yeah, the 38 Degrees burger is pretty amazing!




Rank
Restaurant Votes
1
38 Degrees 9
2
Jake's Roadhouse 8
2
Jim's Burger 8
3
1776 6
3
Mooya 6
4
Burger Basket 3
4
Sena 3
4
T Burger 3
5
JB Burger 2
5
Monrovian 2
5
Smash Burger 2
6
Chili's 1
6
Elements 1
6
London Gastropub 1
6
Nano Cafe 1
6
T Phillips 1
6
Tommy's 1
6
Troys Donut and Burger 1

- Brad Haugaard
