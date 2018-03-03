News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council to Consider Budget Adjustments
At Tuesday's City Council meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/s1Af2z), the council will consider making adjustments to the city's budget based on a study of "actual financial amounts from the prior year." The staff report says, "[I]t is recommended that General Fund revenues be adjusted upwards by $69,608, and that General Fund expenditures be adjusted upward by $94,667." So, revenue up and expenditures up even more. The budget includes monetary increases and decreases in various departments and shifts in personnel. The personnel decreases appear to be entirely by attrition. Here is the detailed report: https://goo.gl/Kc1pDy
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment