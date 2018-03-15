Monrovia Robotics Team Succeeds at Super Regionals, Advances to World Championship

SuitBots in Spokane.
Monrovia High's SuitBots robotics team did well at the Super Regionals in Spokane, Washington, according to Miriam Childers, Monrovia Robotics Volunteer Coordinator, and has won a spot in a World Championship match to take place in Houston on April 18-21, where teams will be greeted by Mayor Sylverster Turner, Dean Kamen, Founder of FIRST, Jim Crane, President of the Houston Astros and many other dignitaries.
Out of 5,900 registered teams around the world (representing 59,000 participants, ages 12-18, grades 7-12), 128 teams are advancing to the Houston competition, and 128 teams to the Detroit competition.
If you would like to help the team advance to the World Championship, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/suit-bots-2018.
- Brad Haugaard
