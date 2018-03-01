News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia's Staar Surgical Reports Small Fourth Quarter Loss
Monrovia's Staar Surgical Co. reported a loss of less than a cent a share, or $138,000, in its fourth quarter. It makes implantable lenses.
https://goo.gl/nTkwj2
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/01/2018
