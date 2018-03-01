News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Staar Surgical Reports Small Fourth Quarter Loss


Monrovia's Staar Surgical Co. reported a loss of less than a cent a share, or $138,000, in its fourth quarter. It makes implantable lenses. https://goo.gl/nTkwj2

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)