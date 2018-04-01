Happy Easter, Monrovia. He Has Risen!

“He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come see the place where he lay.” - Matthew 28:6
See, the tomb is empty!
This is the Easter setup at our house. A paper mache cave that held “Jesus,” wrapped in tissue and closed off with a coffee coaster (usually we use a grapefruit), and guarded by our son’s old Lego soldiers.
Now, as you can see, the soldiers are out cold and Jesus has arisen (Don’t tell but he’s now on top of the fireplace mantle). We’ve done this since our kids were little and they had fun trying to figure out where Jesus had arisen to.
Happy Easter, Monrovia!
- Brad Haugaard
