Help Mayflower and Plymouth Win Grant Money
Two Monrovia elementary schools, Mayflower and Plymouth, are competing for grant money, with the winners based on the number of people who vote for them.
The rules say: "The public may submit votes for Entrants during the Voting Period. Voters must be at least 18 years of age and provide all required information. No more than one vote per email address per day will be accepted."
To vote, go to this web page (http://www.myscholardollars.com/vote/) and type "monrovia" in the search field. Both schools should appear. Click on the school name to see what the school would do with the grant money if it wins. Click "Vote for This School" to vote.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment