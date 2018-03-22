Monrovia Police: Thefts; Burglaries; Drunkenness; Shoplifting; Fights; Vandalism; and More

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 15-21. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 480 service events, resulting in 99 investigations.
Commercial Burglary / Grand Theft Auto
March 15 at 6:32 a.m., employees of a business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle arrived at work to discover someone had removed the weather stripping on a glass window to gain access into the business. The suspects took several power tools and a whitepaneled van belonging to the business. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Parole violation – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 3:34 p.m., a caller reported a male subject using drugs in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be in possession of heroin and a syringe. A computer check revealed he was on active parole. The subject was arrested for possession of drugs and violation of his parole.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 10:38 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 12:46 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 4:30 p.m., a caller reported a homeless subject trespassing in the parking lot of a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and found the subject to be in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. He was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 16 at 4:48 p.m., two vehicles were traveling east in the 900 block of W. Duarte. One vehicle swerved into the other’s lane, causing a collision. One of the vehicles then hit an Edison pole. The driver of the vehicle that hit the pole sustained non-lifethreatening, visible injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 7:51 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 10:20 p.m., a caller reported a female subject was intoxicated and yelling inside a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and located the subject. She was found to be too intoxicated to care for her own safety, so she was taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
March 17 at 12:04 a.m., a resident arrived at her home in the 200 block of E. Pomona and discovered her home was burglarized and one of the rooms had been ransacked while she was away from the home. It is unknown what was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 12:53 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of E. Evergreen for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 17 at 3:02 p.m., the customer of a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck parked his white Toyota truck in the parking lot, then went inside to shop. Fifteen minutes later he returned to his truck and discovered it had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Fraud
March 17 at 4:24 p.m., a customer was shopping inside a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington, when she noticed someone had stolen her wallet from her purse when she was not looking. She immediately called her bank to cancel her credit cards and was told the suspect had used her cards in nearby stores. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 17 at 5:13 p.m., a customer at a store in the 3300 block of S. Peck returned to his vehicle in the parking lot and noticed someone had entered his unlocked car and took several of his work tools. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 7:13 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 12:38 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington when he saw a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at a gas station parking lot. A computer check of the license plate revealed the driver of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest. The officer contacted the occupants and took both into custody for warrants. A vehicle search incident to arrest revealed numerous documents and other people’s personal information used to commit fraud.
Battery
March 18 at 1:25 a.m., a male subject reported he had been in a fist fight with another male subject earlier that night at a bar in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. He admitted he was intoxicated as well as the subject he was fighting. Officers were able to identify the second subject and this investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 1:43 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed that the subject had a warrant, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 3:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Huntington when he saw a male subject stumbling across Huntington. It appeared the subject could not maintain his balance and was possibly going to be struck by a vehicle in the road. The officer contacted the subject and found him to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The officer took the subject into custody for being drunk in public.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 4:10 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and removed merchandise from a shelf, then concealed it inside his backpack. The subject left the store without paying for the merchandise. He was stopped by store security and the police were called. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. Officers took the subject into custody.
Shoplifting
March 18 at 6:41 p.m., two female subjects entered a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill and removed merchandise from a shelf, then left the store without paying. They were stopped outside the store by security and returned the stolen merchandise. They fled prior to the police arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 8:28 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a no-bail warrant, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 8:54 p.m., a female subject entered a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill and removed merchandise from a shelf, then left the store without paying. She was stopped outside the store, and the police were called. Officers arrived and took the subject into custody.
Vehicle Tampering
March 19 at 4:42 a.m., residents in the 200 block of S. Alta Vista reported a vehicle parked on the street with its doors open and the engine running. Officers arrived and found the vehicle with the driver’s door open and the engine off. A license check revealed who the owner was. She was contacted and told officers that when she had left her vehicle several hours earlier, she had closed and locked the doors. Nothing inside the vehicle was missing.
Grand Theft
March 19 at 8:37 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Valmont walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had entered his unlocked truck sometime during the night and stole several key fobs belonging to his business. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 10:36 a.m., residents in the 200 block of Grand reported a male subject yelling at residents for not allowing him to take their recyclables. Officers arrived and detained the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 1:00 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower walked outside his home and discovered someone inside his garage. The suspect fled the area after taking items from the garage. Officers located the suspect nearby. A computer check revealed the suspect had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 3:18 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and removed merchandise from a shelf. The subject fled the store without paying. Security called the police, then attempted to stop the subject, but he refused to stop. Officers located the subject and detained him attempting to flee the area. He was arrested and taken into custody.
DUI / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 6:19 p.m., a driver entered a parking lot and hit a curb, so witnesses called the police, believing he may need assistance. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. They found him to be intoxicated, so field sobriety tests were conducted. He was taken into custody for DUI. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, as well.
Battery
March 19 at 6:26 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Monterey regarding two female subjects yelling at one another. Officers arrived and contacted the subjects. Both told the officers that they had been physically fighting. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 11:08 p.m., an officer was patrolling a business parking lot in the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Graffiti Vandalism
March 20 at 9:28 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Maple regarding several buildings that had fresh graffiti written on their walls. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 11:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a no-bail warrant for his arrest, so he was stopped and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 20 at 6:40 p.m., the owner of a vehicle parked her car in the parking lot of a business located in the 600 block of W. Huntington. She went into the store to shop and approximately ten minutes later, returned to her vehicle. She found that someone had shattered one of the vehicle’s windows and stole her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 12:43 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of White Oak Alley reported a male subject was at his front door yelling and trying to open the locked door. Officers arrived and located the subject, who they found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 11:13 a.m., residents living in the 700 block of Montana reported a male subject they had obtained a restraining order against was in their front yard. Officers responded and located the subject. He was found to be in violation of the order and was taken into custody. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 7:59 p.m., residents living in the 700 block of Montana reported a male subject they had obtained a restraining order against was again in their front yard, even though he had been arrested for the violation earlier in the day. Officers responded and arrested the subject for the violation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 11:52 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of N. Alta Vista when he saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic. He contacted the driver and received consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed the driver was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
