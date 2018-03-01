News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Public Safety Meeting Today


Public Safety meeting, today, March 1 at 5:30 p.m. Assemblyman Holden hosting. At the Community Center, 119 W Palm. Issues related to Proposition 47 and 57.

- Brad Haugaard
