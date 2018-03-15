Anti-Suicide Bill by Monrovia Representative Advances in State Senate
SB 972, the Student Suicide Prevention Bill sponsored by Monrovia's representative, Sen. Anthony Portantino, has passed the State Senate Education Committee with bipartisan support. SB 972 which would require public, charter, and private schools to print a suicide prevention hotline number and/or text crisis lines on the back of student's identification cards. The measure would be required for grades seven through twelve and all higher education institutions.
Source: Portantino press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment