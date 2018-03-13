Monrovia Gets Better Bond Rating; One-Stop Building Permits Planned; Science Lab; Fountain to the Falls
In his weekly update, City Manager Oliver Chi reported ...
~ S&P Global Ratings Agency has boosted Monrovia up a notch on its bond-rating schedule, from AA- to AA, S&P's third highest rating (first is AAA and second is AA+). This means Monrovia can borrow money at cheaper rates.
~ The city is trying to make getting a building permit into one stop at City Hall. "Currently," Chi writes, "individuals who are seeking a development permit who are seeking a development permit usually have to travel to the City Hall complex to visit both the Community Development Department and the Fire Department. In addition, individuals have to visit the Public Works facility offsite located on Mountain Avenue for other permit related matters." The plan is to roll out the process sometime in October to December of this year.
~ Monrovia and Oak Crest Institute of Science will host a Spring Break Science Lab Program for kids in grades k-8 from Monday, April 2 - Friday, April 6. The program was made possible through an Innovation Station grant the Monrovia Library obtained.
~ If you plan to participate in the 2018 Fountain to the Falls Run/Walk & Health Fair, you can save money by registering now. Early registration is $35 and event day registration is $45. Maximum of 325 participants. This event is a 6.38 mile out-and-back race from the Library Park Fountain to the Canyon Park Waterfall. The eighth annual race will be held on Saturday, May 12, at 7 a.m. Medals will be awarded to the best finishing times for male and female participants. Details: https://goo.gl/JfrpHu
- Brad Haugaard
