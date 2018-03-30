Interview With New Monrovia Football Coach; Development Trends; Fundraising Dance; Bear Video
~ An interview with new Monrovia football coach, Chris Williams: https://goo.gl/XrDVs9
~ City Manager Oliver Chi will hold a workshop at the 9th Annual MAP Neighborhood Conference on April 21 on development trends in Monrovia. Register here: https://goo.gl/8Q9GB7
~ The Monrovia Latino Heritage Society will present a scholarship fundraising dance on Sunday, April 22, from 2-7 p.m. at the VFW Post at 250 E. First Street in Azusa. $20 per person; $25 at the door. Music by The In Crowd. For information contact Pat Lowell at 386-5896 or Cuca Mack at 359-2130.
~ Here's another bear video: https://goo.gl/yZee1J
- Brad Haugaard
