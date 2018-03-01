Monrovia Police: Laser Leveler Lifter and Other Shoplifting; Asleep - And Drunk - At the Wheel; Harley Stolen; Burglaries; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 22-28. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 396 service events, resulting in 94 investigations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 7:20 a.m., a resident was doing his laundry at a business open for that purpose in the 100 block of W. Foothill. A homeless male approached him and was behaving suspiciously. When the homeless subject left the business, the resident called the police. Officers stopped the subject near the business to see if he wanted homeless assistance, but he refused. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 12:56 p.m., an officer was extra patrolling Library Park, 300 S. Myrtle, when he recognized a male subject in the park after closing who he knew had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. The officer confirmed the warrant, then took the male subject into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 2:42 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington saw a customer force security tags off of luggage. The customer immediately left the store with the luggage, failing to pay for the merchandise. The employee stopped the subject outside the store, then called the police. Officers arrived and took custody of the subject after they were placed under private person’s arrest by the employee.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 8:31 p.m., an officer was extra patrolling Library Park, 300 S. Myrtle, when he recognized a subject who he knew had a warrant for his arrest. A computer check confirmed the warrant and the subject was taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 23 at 13:56 a.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and removed four laser levelers, then ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 6:30 p.m., a female subject entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and removed kitchen utensils from a shelf, then left the store without paying. She was detained outside the store by an employee, who then called the police. Officers arrived and after an investigation, arrested the subject for shoplifting.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
February 23 at 22:43 p.m., the owner of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of W. Walnut discovered another vehicle had collided into their vehicle, then fled the scene. Officers responded to investigate. A possible suspect vehicle was located nearby. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 2:48 a.m., officers located a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in the 100 block of E. Foothill. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be asleep and the engine of the vehicle was running. Officers contacted the driver, who they immediately noticed to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Possession of Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 3:15 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of N. Alta Vista when he discovered a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone that was occupied by two people. The officer contacted the two subjects. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
February 24 at 6:32 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Cherry discovered his Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen sometime during the night. He had parked it on the street in front of his house the previous night. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 3:45 p.m., a male customer of a restaurant/bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle had been drinking alcoholic beverages while eating lunch. After several drinks, he began arguing with other customers, so the restaurant called the police. Officers arrived and found the male subject to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety or that of others. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 8:12 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of E. Huntington for a driving violation. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 10:24 pm., an officer stopped a bicyclist for a Vehicle Code violation in the 2300 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed the bicyclist was under the influence of a controlled substance. The officer arrested the subject.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 10:58 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1700 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle in front of him make an unsafe turn and almost collide into another vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the driver. The officer recognized the driver had symptoms of intoxication. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft Auto
February 25 at 12:13 a.m., the owner of a black Honda Civic reported their vehicle stolen from the 700 block of W. Olive. They last saw their vehicle parked on the street in front of their house the previous afternoon. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 9:08 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte called the police to report a male subject was at her apartment complex and he had a warrant for his arrest. Officers responded and located the male. A computer check confirmed the warrant and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
February 25 at 1:45 p.m., the owner of a black Honda CRV reported his vehicle had been stolen from the 200 block of W. Palm. He had parked the vehicle on the street the night before. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 3:01 p.m., a female subject reported that she had been in an argument with her child’s father the day prior. He had grabbed her by the neck, but did not leave any injuries. Officers investigated the allegations, and arrested the male subject for domestic battery.
Petty Theft
February 25 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. When they arrived and reviewed store video, it was discovered someone had stolen merchandise from the store’s outdoor garden center. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 26 at 7:07 a.m., construction workers reported several of their tools had been stolen from inside a home they are redeveloping in the 100 block of N. Canyon. They had last seen their tools inside the home two days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 26 at 7:54 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Parker discovered his vehicle had been broken into and several items were taken. He parked his car in his driveway the night before. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 12:00 p.m., a male and female were reported to be fighting one another in the 800 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. After an investigation, officers arrested the male subject for domestic battery.
Residential Burglary
February 26 at 9:54 p.m., a resident arrived home from a weekend trip and discovered her house in the 500 block of E. Almond had been burglarized. She said the suspects had entered her home through a backyard sliding glass door that she had left unlocked. The suspects took her stereo equipment. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 27 at 10:22 p.m., the owner of a vehicle was at work in the 900 block of W. Huntington when he discovered his vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the day while he was inside his business. The vehicle’s rear passenger window had been shattered and his briefcase was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
February 28 at 2:18 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. When they arrived they discovered the front glass door to the business had been shattered. An investigation revealed the suspects attempted to remove the store’s safe, but were unsuccessful. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
February 28 at 6:47 a.m., the owner of a business in the 200 block of Taylor Street discovered someone had stolen the “Little Library” from in front of her store sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 28 at 5:05 p.m., a male subject entered a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck and removed two tires from a supply. He left the business without paying for the tires and was detained by an employee, who then called the police. Officers arrived and after an investigation, arrested the subject for the theft.
