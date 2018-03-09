News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Mooyah Burgers


Dinner at Mooyah Butgers, in the Vons shopping center at Myrtle and Foothill. Got a Cheddar Bacon Burger ($6.99), fries ($2.49) and an iced tea ($1.99). Tasted fine. 

- Brad Haugaard 
  1. I went there once. Totally bad experience, will NEVER go back. At least you got a better one.

