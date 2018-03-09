News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Mooyah Burgers
Dinner at Mooyah Butgers, in the Vons shopping center at Myrtle and Foothill. Got a Cheddar Bacon Burger ($6.99), fries ($2.49) and an iced tea ($1.99). Tasted fine.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/09/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
1 comment:
Kelly
March 9, 2018 at 6:47 PM
I went there once. Totally bad experience, will NEVER go back. At least you got a better one.
Reply
Delete
Add comment
Load more...
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
I went there once. Totally bad experience, will NEVER go back. At least you got a better one.ReplyDelete