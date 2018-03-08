Arcadia Police Looking for Witnesses to Lewd Act at Mall
Arcadia Police are looking for any Monrovians who may have been witnesses to a lewd act on a minor child at Westfield Shopping Center.
Incident: P.C. 288(a) – Lewd/Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14
On 09/08/17, officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the Westfield Shopping Center regarding the investigation of a lewd or lascivious act on a minor child. Joel Arturo Suria Gonzalez, a 43 year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with two Felony counts of P.C. 288(a) Lewd or Lascivious Acts on a Child Under 14.
Two unknown teenagers, one male and one female, witnessed the incident and spoke to mall security officers on the date of the incident. Investigators from the Arcadia Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office would like to speak to the teenagers who witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, reference: Case # 17-4605.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you mall call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Source: Arcadia Police Department
- Brad Haugaard
