GoMonrovia Party March 17; Wine Walk in Old Town

~ A GoMonrovia launch party will be held on Saturday, March 17, at Library Park at 9 a.m. Representatives from Lyft and LimeBike will be on-hand, and after remarks from the City Council, we'll be inviting everyone to jump on a LimeBike to take part in a community bike ride. Free rides throughout the day. (GoMonrovia features 50 cent Lyft car rides to anywhere in the Monrovia service area, and $1-per-half-hour LimeBike rentals.)
~ Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board's second Annual Wine Walk in Old Town is scheduled for April 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. Stroll through Old Town, explore businesses, sample wines and enjoy the music. The event is designed to highlight and support Old Town businesses. For the $40 ticket price, participants will receive 12 one-ounce wine samples. Event proceeds will help pay for the event and benefit the community.
~ The Spring edition of Monrovia Today should arrive in your mailbox soon. The digital version is already available: https://goo.gl/WdsFkn
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment