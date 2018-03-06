News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Vanilla is Adoptable
Vanilla (A409032) is a 2-year-old guinea pig searching for a new home. She came to PHS when her owner moved to a new place that does not allow pets. They report she's a very cuddly girl. Vanilla loves to be petted (except under her chin) and sit in your lap. Her favorite snacks include cilantro and grape tomatoes. Vanilla needs regular nail trims and was a frequent visitor to the Pasadena Humane Society Nail Trimming Clinic.
The adoption fee for guinea pigs is $10. Stop by our Shelter Shop on the way home to get your guinea pig pellets, treats and timothy hay.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Beginning March 22, the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is hosting a fee-waived "Sweet 16" adoption event to celebrate the 2018 NCAA March Madness Tournament. Learn more about adopting a pet or sponsoring a pet adoption at pasadenahumane.org/marchmadness.
The Pasadena Humane Society serves Monrovia.
Source: Pasadena Humane Society
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment