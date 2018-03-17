Monrovia School Board Member Rob Hammond Will Ride Bike Across the Country

Rob Hammond plans cross-country bicycle trip.
Monrovia Board of Education member Rob Hammond writes on Facebook that, “Easter Sunday (April 1) I am heading off on an adventure of over 3,000 miles riding a bicycle. I'll be riding from San Diego, California to St. Augustine, Florida." He adds: "Please consider making a donation in any dollar amount $1, $5,$10... any amount you are comfortable with. Proceeds go to the PTAs in our district. If you would like to help out other educational groups there are links at the bottom of our web site. If you are not able to make a donation I still need one more thing. Please say a prayer for safe travels. Thank you all in advance. I hope you like the pictures along the way."
If you would like to donate or simply track where he is at on his ride, bookmark this page: http://www.irideforyou.com/track-my-ride.html
- Brad Haugaard
