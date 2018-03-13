News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia Deerslayer Gets Probation, Community Service
The man who shot a deer with a bow and arrow in a Monrovia residential area gets probation and community service.
https://goo.gl/r7XjLp
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/13/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment