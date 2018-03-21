How GoMonrovia Works; Easter Egg Hunt; Big Water Bill Bump
In his latest weekly report City Manager Oliver Chi reported ...
~ GoMonrovia is now in effect. 50-cent car rides with Lyft, $1 half-hour bike rides with LimeBike and dial-a-ride is still in place. Here's how it works:
For a car ride you need to download the Lyft app for your smartphone. Then use the promo code "GOMONROVIA" when you order a car for a ride in the Monrovia area and the ride will cost 50 cents.
For LimeBike, download the LimeBike app to your smartphone. The app will tell you where the nearest bike is. Go to bike, snap a picture of the bike code to unlock it, then ride and park the bike somewhere where it won't be under foot.
If you are disabled, the current dial-a-ride service will still be available, and at a reduced fee, 50 cents for all riders.
Details: https://goo.gl/Ttn7JW
~ Easter Egg Hunt. March 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Recreation Park. Arts and crafts, face painting, carnival games, a petting zoo, wellness activities, healthy lifestyle demonstrations, toddler and teen activities. Registration at 9 a.m. For more information contact the Department of Public Services at 256-8246. https://goo.gl/mfMzbb
~ You will see a big bump in the water bill that arrives in April. A typical single-family residential water customer will see a monthly increase of $16.87. If you think the fee will be an undue burden, you can apply for a senior, low income, or veteran's waver here: https://goo.gl/u616f1
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment