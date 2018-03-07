News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
AeroVironment Reports Third Quarter Loss
Monrovia's AeroVironment has reported a $828,000 loss in its fiscal third quarter, or four cents a share, and it's stock took a tumble, falling almost 15 percent today, down to $43.01.
https://goo.gl/qdCyXi
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/07/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment