AeroVironment Reports Third Quarter Loss



Monrovia's AeroVironment has reported a $828,000 loss in its fiscal third quarter, or four cents a share, and it's stock took a tumble, falling almost 15 percent today, down to $43.01. https://goo.gl/qdCyXi

- Brad Haugaard
