Monrovia Police: Thief Swaps Old Bike For New; Thief Takes Recyclables - Caught at Recycle Center; Drunken Fight on Myrtle; Drunk Disrupts Church Service; Lesson: Don't Annoy People With Baseball Bats

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 384 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 2:15 p.m., two male subjects were arguing loudly with one another at a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck. Officers were called, and when they arrived, they contacted the two subjects. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Bicycle Theft
March 8 at 2:40 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Genoa arrived home and discovered her child’s bicycle had been stolen from their yard. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 9:15 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. California reported a female subject in his front yard for no apparent reason, and he didn’t know who she was. Officers responded and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had a no-bail warrant for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 12:47 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2600 block of S. Peck when he saw a vehicle in front of him traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the vehicle for the vehicle code violation and contacted the driver. The officer noticed signs of intoxication, so field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Petty Theft
March 9 at 6:22 a.m., a petty theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. The victim left his van parked in a carpooling parking lot overnight while he was at work. He returned to discover two wheels had been stolen off of his van. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
March 9 at 7:58 a.m., a resident walked outside his apartment and discovered his mountain bike, which he had locked up, had been stolen. The suspect left an older bicycle in its place. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 9 at 10:23 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Oaks discovered fraudulent charges on his January bank account statement. He reported that he had been the victim of fraud in the past. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 3:06 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team was patrolling the 300 block of E. Lime, when they saw a male subject who they recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. He was stopped and arrested for the warrant.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 4:52 pm., an officer was on the 210 Freeway returning to Monrovia when he saw a vehicle in front of him traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle began weaving in and out of lanes, so the officer stopped the vehicle in Glendora and was assisted by Glendora Police Department. A computer check revealed the driver had multiple felony no-bail warrants for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 9 at 4:31 p.m., a resident was home in the 200 block of W. Cypress when she heard someone on her porch. She looked outside and saw a male subject taking her recyclables. The subject fled the area with the recyclables. The resident drove to a nearby recycling center and located the subject. Officers responded and the resident placed the subject under private person’s arrest. Officers took him into custody for petty theft.
Vandalism
March 9 at 7:15 p.m., the victim had parked his vehicle in front of his house in the 200 block of W. Palm. He walked outside his home and discovered someone had thrown a rock through one of his car windows. Several similar incidents were investigated within the past few weeks in a two block radius. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 8:25 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of W. Huntington for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the driver had several warrants and he was arrested. When officers searched the vehicle incident to arrest, they discovered methamphetamine.
Fight in Progress / Public Intoxication
March 9 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress at a bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. When they arrived, the fight had ended, but they located the two subjects involved. The two were heavily intoxicated. They refused to prosecute one another for battery. Officers located friends of the two, who were sober, and they took responsibility for the subjects, who then left the area.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 1:48 a.m., a disturbing male subject was reported at a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. The subject was refusing to leave. Officers responded and located the subject, who they found to be heavily intoxicated. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possess of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 8:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Foothill when he saw a subject looking into vehicles. The officer stopped the male, and during a pat-down search for weapons, discovered the subject was in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe. The subject was arrested.
DMV Fraud / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 11:26 p.m., a sergeant observed a driver in the 3000 block of S. Myrtle that appeared to be DUI. He stopped the vehicle and discovered the problem was only mechanical issues, but a computer check of the subject revealed the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest and the registration sticker on the license plate did not belong to the vehicle. The driver was arrested.
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 11:59 p.m., a sergeant was on patrol in the 500 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle traveling in front of him that he recognized. A license plate check revealed the name of the driver, and also showed the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest. The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested. The vehicle was searched incident to arrest and cocaine was located. The driver admitted the cocaine was his.
Traffic Offense / Resisting & Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 3:16 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1000 block of S. Magnolia when he saw a subject riding a bicycle with no headlight during darkness. He attempted to stop the bicyclist, however, the rider refused to stop for the officer. Additional officers responded to assist and the cyclist was stopped in a parking lot at 1000 block of S. Mayflower. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 11 at 10:58 a.m., a guest at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth walked outside the hotel to the parking lot and noticed someone had stolen his vehicle. The vehicle taken was a yellow, 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Officers responded and had the vehicle entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 11:22 a.m., a detective saw two suspicious persons loitering near the train station in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle. When the subjects saw the detective, who was in a marked police car, they fled the area. He watched them walk to Pomona and Ivy, where he stopped to talk to them. One of the subjects was in possession of a purse containing car keys, a cellphone and the identification of an Arcadia resident. He claimed he found the purse near the train station and was going to turn it in to the police; however, he had seen the police car at the train station and did not turn it in, but instead, fled the area. The purse had been reported stolen from inside a vehicle in Arcadia. The detective arrested the subject.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 12:28 a.m., a church service was being held at Monrovia High School in the 800 block of W. Colorado when a female subject entered the service, walked onto the stage and began causing a loud disturbance. Church members escorted her out, then called the police. Officers responded and contacted the subject, who they found to be heavily intoxicated. She was arrested for being drunk in public.
Grand Theft Auto
March 12 at 6:49 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Peck walked outside his home to go to work and discovered that someone had stolen his car sometime during the night. Officers responded and entered the vehicle into the DMV stolen vehicle system. The vehicle taken was a white, 2007, Chevrolet Express van.
Graffiti Vandalism
March 12 at 8:26 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. California when he saw a large amount of fresh graffiti on a building in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
March 12 at 11:25 a.m., a parking control officer was patrolling the 1200 block of Encino when she saw what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle parked on the street. A DMV computer check of the license plate revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. An officer responded to investigate, and the owner of the vehicle was notified their vehicle had been found.
Fraud
March 12 at 2:32 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Royal Oaks discovered some of her personal checks missing from her checkbooks. She called her bank and found out that someone had cashed them already. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 12 at 6:37 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Valley View walked outside his home and discovered someone had entered two of his vehicles and stole one of his car stereos. The vehicles were locked and parked in his driveway. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 12 at 7:17 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Sierra Vista discovered someone had entered her unlocked vehicle, ransacked it and stole her cellphone. The vehicle was parked on the street in front of her house. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 12 at 7:38 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Foothill called the police to report a theft that had occurred earlier in the day. She had ordered a computer, which was to be delivered by Fed Ex. She was notified that the package was delivered at 12:20 p.m.; however, when she went to retrieve the package at 1:02 p.m., it was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting & Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 8:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of residents hearing possible fireworks or gunshots in the 300 block of S. Primrose. When they arrived, they located one subject, who made eye contact with the officers, then ran. Officers chased after the subject, who they believed to be possibly involved. When they were finally able to stop the subject, he was not cooperative with officers’ commands and he began to fight them. The officers were able to take him into custody without injury to anyone.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 9:56 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 800 block of W. Colorado because neighbors heard the residents, a husband and wife, yelling at one another. Officers contacted the two subject and found the male subject had a large scratch across his face. After investigation, the female subject was arrested for domestic violence.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 13 at 12:02 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of E. Foothill when he saw a subject walking along the sidewalk, stumbling and almost falling to the ground. The officer stopped the subject to see if he needed assistance. The officer immediately found the subject to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The officer took the subject into custody for being drunk in public.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
March 13 at 12:26 p.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that someone had attempted to burglarize his business sometime during the night by trying to break his front window with a large rock. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspects Arrest
March 13 at 1:15 p.m., a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported two subjects were refusing to leave the business. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects. A computer check revealed both had warrants for their arrest, so they were arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
March 13 at 2:16 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a grocery store in the 400 block of W. Huntington. A female subject had just fled the store without paying for merchandise she took from the store. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but did not locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Graffiti Vandalism
March 14 at 10:17 a.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona discovered someone had spray painted graffiti all over the side of his business sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 6:40 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. As they approached the vehicle, they saw the driver tear open a plastic bag of methamphetamine and dump it onto the floor board carpet in an attempt to destroy it. The officers arrested the driver and recovered the drugs.
Assault / Vandalism
March 14 at 7:28 p.m., a male subject was sitting in his vehicle parked on the street in front of a house in the 200 block of N. Canyon. As the subject sat in his car drinking alcohol, a male subject walked by the car. The victim in the car began heckling and belittling the person walking by, who happened to have a baseball bat. The subject with the bat began hitting the vehicle with the bat. The victim exited the car and told the suspect to stop damaging his car. The suspect began hitting the victim with the bat, then fled the area. Officers responded along with paramedics. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
March 14 at 11:02 p.m., security for a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject in their parking lot drinking alcohol in public and refusing to leave. Officers responded and contacted the subject, who was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Drug Sales / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 11:10 p.m., two subjects were reported to be smoking methamphetamine inside a vehicle that was parked on the street in front of a business in the 100 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects. One had multiple no-bail felony drug warrants and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The other subject was found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine. They were in possession of a large amount of cash, scales for weighing the drugs and
