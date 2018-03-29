Monrovia Honored for Julian Fisher Park Renovation; Prevent Mosquitoes; Library Park Fountain Leak; Literacy Fundraiser
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The City has received a California Parks and Recreation Society Award for its renovation of Julian Fisher Park. It is being recognized at the Annual Awards and Installation Dinner today in Diamond Bar.
~ Once a week, people should "Tip 'N Toss" stagnant water, which can breed mosquitoes. Mosquitoes kill and sicken more people than any other creature on the planet. West Nile virus, zika, yellow fever and dengue fever are new diseases that threaten our communities.
~ Library Park fountain will be shut off to fix a leak. Chi said thee fountain should be back up and running soon.
~ The fourth annual literacy fundraiser, Team Up Dream Up for Literacy will be held on Sunday, April 22 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Monrovia Public Library. It will be an afternoon of team competition in a game show format with silent and live auctions. Early Bird pricing for $60 tickets ends on April 8. Buy tickets here (https://goo.gl/YWeMNK) or at the Monrovia Library. Plus, to win $1,000 in gift cards to Old Town eateries, you can purchase raffle tickets for $10 each at the Friends Book Store in the Library. You do not need to be present at the fundraiser to win the raffle. All proceeds from raffle tickets sales benefit Literacy Services.
- Brad Haugaard
