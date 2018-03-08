Annual Women's Evensong Invitational at St. Luke's Church
St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present its 11th Annual Women's Evensong Invitational on Sunday, March 18, at 4 p.m. at the church, 122 S. California Ave. and Foothill Boulevard in Monrovia. The free performance will spotlight the women of the choir along with invited guest singers. Music will include the Monrovia Preces and Responses by St. Luke's Music Director Kent Bennett Jones and a new anthem, Nunc tempus acceptabile, by Paul M. French. The Rev. Nathan Biornstad will officiate, and a freewill offering will be taken. Guests are invited to a post-concert wine and cheese reception in Guild Hall, where choir member Lyn Walsh will be selling her homemade English chutneys, jams and marmalades to benefit the church organ fund.
- Brad Haugaard
