A Tesla Halloween
Monrovian Brad Hori lights up his Tesla coil, with the sparks playing the tune of “Tommy” (aka Pinball Wizard). He might play it some more tonight. His house is on the south side of Maple, a half block west of Hwy Esplanade.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/31/2017
