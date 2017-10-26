News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Help Enrolling in Low- Or No-Cost Insurance
ChapCare will host a health insurance enrollment event On Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at its Monrovia office, at 513 E. Lime Avenue, Suite 102. Counselors will answer questions and help people enroll in low or no-cost health insurance plans. To enroll in a health insurance plan bring: identification (driver's license, state ID, passport); proof of California residency (driver's license/ID, utility bill); proof of current income (recent pay stubs, last year's tax return); proof of legal residency (Social Security card, naturalization certificate, employment authorization card, residency cards); birth date and home zip code.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment