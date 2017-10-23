News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Historical Tour; TJ's Recalls Veggies; Another Bear Video


~ Learn why Monrovia was the fourth city incorporated in LA County, which public vote in Monrovia's history was unanimous, and more during a two hour walk through downtown Monrovia with the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group. $5 per person. Meet at the southeast corner of Palm and Myrtle Avenues on Saturday, November 4, at 10 a.m. https://goo.gl/I9gLrc

~ Vegetables sold by Monrovia-based Trader Joe's (also Walmart) recalled. Possible listeria. https://goo.gl/naeUKN

~ Yet another video of yet another family of bears bathing in yet another Monrovia pool. https://goo.gl/kCWPBZ

- Brad Haugaard
