Monrovia Historical Tour; TJ's Recalls Veggies; Another Bear Video
~ Learn why Monrovia was the fourth city incorporated in LA County, which public vote in Monrovia's history was unanimous, and more during a two hour walk through downtown Monrovia with the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group. $5 per person. Meet at the southeast corner of Palm and Myrtle Avenues on Saturday, November 4, at 10 a.m. https://goo.gl/I9gLrc
~ Vegetables sold by Monrovia-based Trader Joe's (also Walmart) recalled. Possible listeria. https://goo.gl/naeUKN
~ Yet another video of yet another family of bears bathing in yet another Monrovia pool. https://goo.gl/kCWPBZ
Brad Haugaard
