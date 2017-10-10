News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia - Brew City! Reservoir Upgrade Will Be Tough on Neighbors; Taste of Old Town; Build a Bat House; Etc.
In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ This coming Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Planning Commission will consider a Conditional Use Permit to allow Wingwalker Brewing to operate a microbrewery at 235 W. Maple Ave. If approved, the craft brewery will make specialty beer and offer samples in a tasting room that will be open to the public. If approved, Wingwalker Brewing will be the second craft brewery on Maple Avenue, and the fourth craft brewery in Monrovia. Recently, Over Town Brewing Company was approved to operate at 227 W. Maple Ave. We also have Pacific Plate and Hop Secret. Chi writes, "It would appear that Monrovia is developing a reputation as a semi-underground but super cool craft brewery scene."
~ The upgrade of Oakglade Reservoir, due to begin in late December or January, will be "very invasive for the residents that live off of Oakglade Drive and Ridgeside Drive," but the city will work with the neighbors. The existing 900,000 gallon Oakglade Reservoir will be replaced with a 1.5-million-gallon reservoir, which will increase supply capacity by 67% and improve emergency water storage requirements.
~ A Taste of Old Town Monrovia is coming up on Oct. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. It will showcase Old Town merchants and restaurants. Tickets: https://goo.gl/qj9125
~ For the Halloween season, Monrovia Canyon Park is hosting a Build-a-Bat-Box event at the Nature Center on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1-3 p.m. A common little brown bat can eat between 800 and 1,000 mosquitoes in a single night. (Comment: And with the Zika and West Nile mosquitoes coming to town, bats are our friends!)
~ Mayflower Avenue between Foothill and Linwood will be closed from around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through the end of October to replace nearly 600 linear feet of sewer line with larger pipe. As the sewer line is in the middle of Mayflower, they have to close the whole street, though residents will always have access. Construction should be finished by the end of October. For questions contact Public Works at 932-5575.
~ Construction crews are completing concrete work at Julian Fisher Park, including a new seat wall, a pathway through the park to the sidewalk, new basketball courts, and the foundation for the new Portland Loo-style public restroom.
~ Irwindale-based Mariposa Landscapes will take on the routine landscape maintenance of the City's parks, medians, right of way areas, and other open spaces, of which the city has approximately 66 landscaped acres. The transition will begin in December.
~ The city has received five new buses to replace buses that were put into service in 2007/8, all of which have over 200,000 miles on them. They should begin operations later this month.
~ Move Monrovia will celebrate the city's Bike Master Plan. Participants can ride to a ribbon cutting celebration of the new Class III Bike Routes, which include new "Share the Road" signs and painted sharrows along the bike path route. Oct. 21, 8 a.m. at Recreation Park.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment