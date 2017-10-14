Monrovia Council to Consider Marijuana Regulations

At its next meeting the Monrovia City Council (agenda: https://goo.gl/LxEtYG) will, among other things ...
~ Consider adopting staff recommentdations for new marijuana growing regulations "that (1) prohibit the issuance of a business license for all commercial cannabis activity except for laboratory testing and manufacturing facilities, (2) prohibit all commercial cannabis uses except for laboratory testing and manufacturing facilities, (3) prohibit outdoor cannabis cultivation, and (4) regulate indoor cannabis cultivation in private residences." Some adjustment to the city's regulations are required due to changing state law. The staff recommendaton is more restrictive than the regulations initially proposed by the Planning Commission, which was prepared to allow outside cultivation of marijuana. https://goo.gl/fSKHQ9
~ Consider a "Mills Act Contract" for the historic landmark house at 200 E. Lime (aka the Tillapaugh House), which will give the new owner a tax break: https://goo.gl/xsPf51
