Make a Difference; Family Affair Music Closing? AeroVironment Gets Military Contract
~ Make a Difference Day, Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at Library Park. tools, equipment and lunch provided. Individual, family, and group opportunities. Sponsored by Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley. For more information: 256-8187
~ Family Affair Music in Old Town expects to close after 45 years: https://goo.gl/YVNrRB
~ Monrovia drone-maker AeroVironment got a $2.5 million contract with the military for "multiple Blackwing vehicles, sensor payloads and refurbishment kits." https://goo.gl/ik2x1V
- Brad Haugaard
