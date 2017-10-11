News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Make a Difference; Family Affair Music Closing? AeroVironment Gets Military Contract


~ Make a Difference Day, Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at Library Park. tools, equipment and lunch provided. Individual, family, and group opportunities. Sponsored by Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley. For more information: 256-8187

~ Family Affair Music in Old Town expects to close after 45 years: https://goo.gl/YVNrRB

~ Monrovia drone-maker AeroVironment got a $2.5 million contract with the military for "multiple Blackwing vehicles, sensor payloads and refurbishment kits." https://goo.gl/ik2x1V

- Brad Haugaard
