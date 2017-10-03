News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Alan Sanvictores Will Be Monrovia's next Police Chief
City Manager Oliver Chi announced today the appointment of Captain Alan Sanvictores as Monrovia's next Police Chief. Alan will assume command of the Monrovia Police Department to succeed current Police Chief James Hunt, who is retiring on Nov. 2.
"We are so fortunate in Monrovia to have an individual of Alan's character and ability to serve as our next Police Chief. In our organization, we operate in a mission driven and team based environment, and Alan's approach is perfectly aligned with our core values of serving with humility, hunger, loyalty, and smarts. I am confident that Alan will continue building upon the legacy of success at the Monrovia Police Department as he steps into this new leadership role."
Alan began his career with the Monrovia Police Department 22 years ago, having first been hired as a Police Recruit in 1995. During his time with the City, he has served in the role of Police Officer, Police Agent, Detective, Sergeant, and Lieutenant. Most recently, he was promoted to the rank of Captain in January 2010.
"Alan has served as our senior Captain for nearly eight years," said Police Chief Jim Hunt. "During that time, he has done just a phenomenal job of supporting the initiatives in the Monrovia Police Department, and he has displayed integrity, innovation, and leadership at the highest levels. I know that Alan will be a simply Police Chief for the community."
During his time with the City, Alan has served in many special assignments, including as the Team Commander for the Foothill Special Enforcement Team, the Assistant Team Leader for the Monrovia Tactical Response Team, and as the Sergeant assigned to run Monrovia's famed Community Activist Policing Bureau. He holds a Bachelor's of Science degree from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, along with a Master's of Arts degree in National Security from California State University, San Bernardino.
"I am truly humbled to have the chance to serve the people of Monrovia as Police Chief," said Alan. "Having the opportunity to lead the Monrovia Police Department is the highlight of my professional career, and I am looking forward to serving with the men and women in our department as we all work together to continue making Monrovia an even better community than it is today."
In his spare time, Alan enjoys spending time with his wife Lisa and their two daughters, and they all enjoy trying new and exotic cuisine. Additionally, Alan served our country as a member of the Army, and he works to stay in touch with other veterans who also served in the armed forces.
Alan will be formally sworn in as Monrovia's next Police Chief on Nov. 7, before our regularly scheduled City Council meeting that evening.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
