Monrovia School Board: 'Screenagers' and 'Building Assets, Reducing Risks'
At its next meeting (agenda) the Monrovia School Board will consider...
~ Purchasing three screening permits for the film "Screenagers," one each for Monrovia High ($550), and for Clifton and Santa Fed middle schools ($250 each). Screenagers "probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including the director's own, and depicts messy struggles, over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through surprising insights from authors and brain scientists solutions emerge on how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world." Here's the movie's website: https://www.screenagersmovie.com/
~ Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for the implementation of the Building Assets, Reducing Risks model in two Monrovia schools. I found this about the program: "BARR is a whole-school model for grades 6-12 that provides schools with a comprehensive approach to meeting students' academic, social and emotional needs." And here is it's website.
- Brad Haugaard
