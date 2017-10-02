Monrovia Police: Suspected Shoplifter Makes Fuss - Gets Arrested; Auto Theft Suspect Leaves Wallet Behind; Trash Can Stolen; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 28 – October 1. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 9:15 p.m., a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called police to report an adult male who was causing a disturbance by yelling at employees and citizens outside the location. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. Upon a consent search of his backpack, merchandise from the business was located inside. The officer contacted the manager of the business, who confirmed that the items were stolen. The suspect was arrested, booked, and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 10:03 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter. A male suspect went into a dressing room with clothing and came out wearing the new clothes and not his own. The suspect then selected a suitcase, put more clothing inside, and walked out of the store without paying for anything he had on or inside the suitcase. Officers arrived and detained the suspect outside the store. All of the items were recovered and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 1:33 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 900 block of W. Duarte when he observed a male subject sitting at the outside tables of a closed business after hours. The Officer stopped and contacted the subject. A consent search revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Three hypodermic needles were found on his person and one of them had heroin in it. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 29 at 6:47 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of E. Maple. The victim reported that the passenger-side window of his vehicle was shattered and tools were stolen from the floorboard of the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
September 29 at 7:29 a.m., an attempt grand theft auto was reported in the 1400 block of S. Primrose. The victim heard a loud noise outside near his garage. He looked outside and saw that his vehicle had been moved and a subject was sleeping in the driver's seat. The victim attempted to contact the subject while calling the police. The suspect woke up and ran south from the location, dropping his wallet with his identification as he fled. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 2:04 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter. The suspect was seen leaving the store without paying for merchandise he had selected. An officer arrived and took custody of the suspect. During a search of the suspect, a bag containing methamphetamine was found on his person. A computer search revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest, which was added to his charges.
Vandalism
September 29 at 2:46 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 500 block of S. Lincoln. Sometime between 7:00 a.m. on September 28 and 11:00 a.m. of September 29, someone used a metal pipe to smash multiple windows on the victim's vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Providing False Information to a Peace Officer – Suspects Arrested
September 29 at 4:01 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident to police. Two female suspects concealed merchandise in their purses and walked out of the store without paying. Officers arrived and detained the suspects, who admitted to the theft. The officers recovered the stolen merchandise. The suspects were arrested and during the booking process, both suspects lied about their identities. They were additionally charged with providing false information to a peace officer.
Grand Theft Auto
September 30 at 6:57 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Alamitas Avenue. The victim left his vehicle running while he went into his home momentarily. When he came back outside, his vehicle was gone. The vehicle stolen is a brown, 1982, Datsun King Cab truck. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 1 at 4:16 a.m., a rollover traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Foothill and Sunset. When officers arrived, the driver was still inside the vehicle and couldn't get out. Paramedics arrived and assisted her out of the vehicle. She told the officers she fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and an officer followed to request additional blood be taken to be tested at a later date. The investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 1 at 7:49 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A male suspect stole a trash can containing other unknown items from the business. He exited through an emergency exit on the west side of the store. Another suspect in a white Ford Focus with paper plates was waiting on Shamrock for the suspect and they fled in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 1 at 7:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Colorado. The victim locked the vehicle and went into work. Upon their return, they found the rear glass window was ajar and items were missing from the vehicle, along with the third row seat. It appears the suspect used a thin tool, possibly a screwdriver, to break the latch. The investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment