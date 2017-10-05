News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Portantino to Be Honored for Commitment to Education
This evening, Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, will be recognized as the 2017 Policymaker of the Year by the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities "for his outstanding commitment to higher education and continuous support of students attending California's private, nonprofit colleges and universities." The award is presented annually to an individual or organization who has exhibited strong leadership benefiting higher education. Portantino is the Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee on Education.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment