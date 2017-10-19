News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Disloyal With Loyalty Rewards; Break-In From Car to Garage to House; Mower Stolen; Stealing Mail; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 16-18. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 419 service events, resulting in 78 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
October 16 at 12:38 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Walnut regarding the report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and as they attempted to contact a male subject who was exiting the vehicle, he fled the area on foot. An area search was conducted with the assistance of the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter, but the suspect was not located. The vehicle was found to be a reported stolen vehicle and mail from various locations was found inside, indicating the suspect was most likely involved in fraud activities. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 17 at 10:18 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Heather Heights regarding the theft of a lawn mower. The victim told the officer the theft actually occurred on October 10. The victim had his lawn mower chained to the bed of his truck while he was doing yard work in the backyard of a residence. When he returned to the truck, he discovered his lock had been cut and the mower was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Theft of Mail
October 17 at 4:21 p.m., a theft of mail was reported at a residence in the 300 block of W. Walnut. A suspect was seen opening the resident's mail on the porch and removing the contents. The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, shaved head, wearing black glasses, a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The suspect fled on a bicycle prior to police arrival. A search was conducted, but the suspect was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 5:58 p.m., a business in the 300 block of Huntington Drive called police to report a theft. A security guard at the location confronted a subject who was concealing merchandise in a shopping bag. The subject returned the merchandise to the shelf, but then became aggressive toward the security guard. The subject advanced on the security guard and a struggle ensued. Officers responded and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 6:22 p.m., a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called police to report a grand theft. An employee had used a loyalty rewards account to steal money from the business. The employee had confessed when he was confronted. The suspect came to the police station to give a statement and confessed his crime to the investigating officer. He was arrested for grand theft.
Burglary
October 19 at 5:10 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Sunset called police to report items were stolen from his home office, garage and vehicles. It appears the suspect entered an unsecured vehicle and obtained a garage door opener. The suspect opened the garage and then entered the interior of the house. The residents were home at the time, but were unaware of the crime. The burglary occurred sometime between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Some of the items taken were two laptop computers, an Ipad, and a docking station. The investigation is continuing.
